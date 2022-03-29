2 Plainview men are facing murder charges after shooting in Tulia

Local Listings
Law Enforcement have arrested two Plainview men for murder after a man was shot and killed in Tulia a few weeks ago.(WSMV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement have arrested two Plainview men for murder after a man was shot and killed in Tulia.

According to the release, on March 27, at around 1:30 a.m. Tulia officials got a call about shots fired near N. El Paso.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Officers on scene provided medical attention until EMS arrived and the man was transported to a Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation the Texas Rangers got a murder warrant for Seth Michael Davis and Jessie Wayn Samarripa for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Both were found by Hale County Sheriff Deputies and were arrested.

Davis and Samarripa are currently being held at the Swisher County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation involving the Texas Rangers and the Tulia Police Department.

Posted by Tulia Police Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

