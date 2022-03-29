Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

The offer was quickly rejected by the families.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.
Two arrested, one seriously injured after theft call led to pursuit, crash on I-27

Latest News

Buffalo Grass Fest 2022
First Buffalo Grass Fest scheduled for May 2 at the Cactus Theater
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic...
Biden's push to lower gas prices and inflation woes
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs