Amanda Knox, exonerated in roommate’s murder in Italy, coming to Lubbock

Amanda Knox, the exoneree and author, will speak to TTU Law School students and participate in a moderated Q&A.(LINC's, Inc.)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amanda Knox is scheduled to speak to the TTU School of Law students on Thursday about wrongful conviction, truth-seeking and public shaming.

Knox, now 34 years old, was convicted, sent to prison, acquitted and released on appeal, convicted again, but then was exonerated by Italy’s Supreme Court for the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007. Knox and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially convicted of the murder.

“The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust her into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed and harassed,” the news release said.

In a news release from Texas Tech University, the school says Knox is not only an exoneree, but she is a journalist and author of The New York best-selling memoir “Waiting to Be Heard.”

The controversy of her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and she now works to shed light on the issues of wrongful conviction.

The event at the Texas Tech University School of Law, Lanier Auditorium, is free and open to the public. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Lanier Auditorium is at 3311 18th Street. The program will also be presented virtually via Zoom.

Knox is expected to speak and then participate in a moderated Q&A.

