Fire crews put out grass fire at Buddy Holly park in North Lubbock

Grass Fire at Buddy Holly Park in North Lubbock
Grass Fire at Buddy Holly Park in North Lubbock(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It took firefighters about an hour to put out a grass fire at Buddy Holly Recreational Center early Tuesday morning.

The grass fire was noticed by a passerby around 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of North University Ave. and Cesar E. Chavez Dr.

The fire was out by 4:32 a.m., according to fire officials.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

