Fire crews put out grass fire at Buddy Holly park in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It took firefighters about an hour to put out a grass fire at Buddy Holly Recreational Center early Tuesday morning.

The grass fire was noticed by a passerby around 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of North University Ave. and Cesar E. Chavez Dr.

The fire was out by 4:32 a.m., according to fire officials.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

