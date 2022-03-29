First Alert Weather Day: Extreme fire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s wildfire danger is extreme across the KCBD viewing area, all West Texas and eastern New Mexico. A HIGH WIND WARNING and a FIRE WEATHER WARNING* are in effect until 9 PM CDT.

Locally, today's Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT. See the story for more information. (KCBD First Alert)

Sustained wind speeds are expected to increase to 30 to 40 mph. Much stronger gusts, however, also are expected. Gusts near 60 mph are likely, and some areas may see gusts upwards of 70 mph.

The combination of wind, low humidity, warmth, and dry fuels in the continuing drought, create an extreme wildfire danger. These conditions promote the ignition and rapid growth of wildfires and make them difficult to get under control.

Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat, are discouraged.

The wind will make travel difficult, especially for large trucks and other high-profile vehicles, such as RVs, buses, and delivery vans. Drivers should keep both hands on the steering wheel. Blowing dust is likely to result in areas of dangerously low visibility.

Not as hot as Monday, but still about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to the above, today will be partly cloudy overall and warm. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 90 degrees in the far eastern viewing area.

This evening isolated thunderstorms may develop near a dry line over the far eastern viewing area. These storms may become severe. They will rapidly move east of the area, and as they do increase in coverage and intensity.

Lubbock has a slight chance of showers early and again late Wednesday. Amounts, where measured, will be low. (KCBD First Alert)

A cold front moving through the area will keep tonight windy. It will be colder. Wednesday morning lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwest viewing area to the upper 40s in the southeast.

There is a slight chance of light showers Wednesday morning and again late Wednesday and Wednesday night. There may even be a light wintry mix early Wednesday and Thursday mornings over the far northwestern KCBD viewing area. I do not expect any accumulation. Where precipitation is recorded, it will be light.

Tomorrow otherwise will be mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly. Temperatures will peak only in the 60s.

Forecast peak sustained winds. Gusts are not indicated in this graphic. (KCBD First Alert)

*FIRE WEATHER WARNING

A Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning) is issued when the following conditions exist or are anticipated:

1. Three hours of sustained winds 20 mph or greater (measured at 20 feet above ground level), or gusts of 35 mph or greater.

2. Relative humidity values of 15 percent or lower.

3. The National Fire Danger Index is “High” or above.

Today’s index for the South Plains is well above “High”.

In addition to the fire danger, the winds will bring widespread blowing dust. Areas of low visibility are likely. Visibility may change rapidly over short distances. Adjust your driving for the conditions.

As a reminder, when outdoors avoid open flames, keep vehicles and equipment with hot exhaust systems away from dry grasses, avoid activity that may generate sparks (such as dragging chains), and if you are a smoker use extreme care with your ashes and butts.

You can view the Warnings using our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Launch our interactive radar, tap the Menu icon in the lower right (three dots in a circle), then Alerts”, and then “Other” (last option, far right). Close the Menu (tap the x in the circle). Tap anywhere in a shaded area for more information. In this case, you will see a window open with the message “Weather Alerts: High Wind Warning... Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning... in effect from ... until....”

