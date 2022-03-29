Homes evacuated, Fire crews responding after gas line cut in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in the area of 86th Street and Memphis Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

According to LFR, a construction crew hit a gas line. A number of homes were evacuated and crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue were monitoring levels in the atmosphere just before 4 p.m.

Emergency crews blocked off Memphis Avenue in the area for the time being.

Around the same time, a collision took place between a pickup truck and a school bus on 82nd Street, near Knoxville Avenue. Students were on the bus but no injuries were reported among the students. Officials have not confirmed whether there were injuries from passengers in the pickup.

It is not believed the collision and the gas leak are related at this time.

