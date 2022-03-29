Local Listings
Jada Pinkett Smith talks ‘healing’ on social media days after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Following the Oscars fiasco, Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media Tuesday and shared a message: “This is a season for healing, and I am here for it.”

Her Instagram post comes two days after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The incident occurred while Rock was presenting the award for best documentary. The comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during his dialogue, saying he was looking forward to a “G.I. Jane” sequel, referring to her shaved head.

Will Smith then got out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she shaved her head last year after struggling with alopecia.

Shortly after the incident, Will Smith won his first-ever Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the movie “King Richard.” He apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech but not to Rock.

Will Smith later apologized on Monday when he issued a statement on social media saying in part that his behavior at Sunday’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced Monday it will be launching a review into Sunday’s incident.

Rock has not immediately commented after what happened during the Oscars.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

