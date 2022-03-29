Lemonade Day: Entrepreneurship lessons for kids to return May 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lemonade Day is coming back this year!

The pandemic prevented Lubbock’s youngest entrepreneurs from opening their stands for the past two years.

The YWCA hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony of business learning this afternoon at 6501 University Avenue.

The “Lemonade Day” program is supposed to teach kids how to build their businesses, including drafting business plans and getting loans from a bank.

They have to advertise, sell the product, and pay back their loans.

Mayor Dan Pope will read a proclamation from the City of Lubbock and will be joined by student entrepreneurs, Lemonade Day board members, and City Champion Sidney Hopper.

Lemonade Day is Saturday, May 7.

