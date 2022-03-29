Local Listings
Lubbock firefighters prepare for increased potential fire hazards

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As wildfires rage across the state, the Lubbock area fire departments prepare for the worst.

The National Weather Service has issued a “red flag day,” which will peak tomorrow across the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.

Expect to see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, leading to downed power lines. The blowing dust could reduce visibility, making it difficult for firefighters, but they say they need our help to reduce the hazard.

Clint Thetford with Lubbock County Emergency Management suggests mowing your grass and weeds around your property and alleyways to prevent fires from spreading into your home buildings.

Should a spark grow, Lubbock County’s 11-volunteer fire department and Lubbock Fire are equally separated, so they have a short distance to travel.

“With our population here in Lubbock, county fires tend to get discovered early. So they get discovered early, they get reported early, and we get assets on the scene to get them knocked down for they have a chance,” Thetford said.

Thetford says our region has enhanced communication methods and increased staffing for the increased fire potential.

Avoid any flames and call 911 when you see even the slightest spark.

