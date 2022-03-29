Lubbock Fire put out early morning vehicle fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire and Rescue is investigating a vehicle fire that happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.

The vehicle was in the west part of the parking lot, near the Walmart Auto Center.

Fire officials say a passerby called 911 when they saw a fire in some shrubs in the Walmart parking lot. The fire spread from the shrubs to a vehicle parked nearby.

There is no word on how the fire started. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire.

The fire has been classified as undetermined.

