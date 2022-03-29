Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Fire put out early morning vehicle fire

Vehicle fire at Walmart 82nd and Milwaukee
Vehicle fire at Walmart 82nd and Milwaukee(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire and Rescue is investigating a vehicle fire that happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.

The vehicle was in the west part of the parking lot, near the Walmart Auto Center.

Fire officials say a passerby called 911 when they saw a fire in some shrubs in the Walmart parking lot. The fire spread from the shrubs to a vehicle parked nearby.

There is no word on how the fire started. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire.

The fire has been classified as undetermined.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office lifts call for evacuations, crews still fighting wildfires
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Lubbock fire rescue
Lubbock Fire Rescue reports faster response times, increase in gas leaks in annual report
Photo of the fire southeast of Canadian (Source: Booker Fire Department)
Roberts County grass fire is now 30,000 acres, 20% contained
LHUCA First Friday Art Trail
United Supermarkets and LHUCA celebrate “Food is Art” exhibit
Some showers and thunderstorms will move across the South Plains this evening through early...
Showers, thunderstorms ahead Wednesday evening into Thursday
Law Enforcement have arrested two Plainview men for murder after a man was shot and killed in...
2 Plainview men are facing murder charges after shooting in Tulia