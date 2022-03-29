Lubbock ISD hosts celebration for grant recipients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence just finished its first-ever grant celebration.

Each year, the Foundation awards $100,000 to teachers and students. This year, it recognized those recipients for the first time with an in-person ceremony. And that will be an annual recognition event from now.

Since 1988, the Foundation for Excellence has given out almost $2 million. The grant supports everything from unique furniture in the classroom to project materials that cannot be purchased with a campus budget.

