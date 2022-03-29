Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock ISD hosts celebration for grant recipients

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence just finished its first-ever grant celebration.

Each year, the Foundation awards $100,000 to teachers and students. This year, it recognized those recipients for the first time with an in-person ceremony. And that will be an annual recognition event from now.

Since 1988, the Foundation for Excellence has given out almost $2 million. The grant supports everything from unique furniture in the classroom to project materials that cannot be purchased with a campus budget.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office lifts call for evacuations, crews still fighting wildfires
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

LHUCA First Friday Art Trail
United Supermarkets and LHUCA celebrate “Food is Art” exhibit
Catholic Charities of Lubbock will kick off April, known across the country as Child Abuse...
Catholic Charities aims to “burst the bubble” of silence around child abuse
Champions for Children banquet
Early Learning Centers of Lubbock Hosts 15th Annual Champions for Children Banquet
ABC Pro Rodeo Logo (Source: ABC Pro Rodeo Facebook page)
ABC Pro Rodeo performances start March 31
KCBD Noon Notebook - Champions for Children Banquet
KCBD Noon Notebook - Champions for Children Banquet