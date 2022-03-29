One Class at a Time: Slaton High School teacher, Texas Girls & Boys Ranch awarded $500

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton High School teacher Cody Kinch is the seventh 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“I didn’t ever think in a million years that I’d get this opportunity,” Kinch said. “Now that I know that we’re getting this program out there, that people are noticing us and knowing that I’m doing a great job with these kids, it really means a lot to me.”

Kinch is in his second year as the welding instructor at Slaton ISD, which started the program last year.

“We wanted to start this program up so that way we can give the kids these opportunities to get that certification and get their job opportunities that they want to when they leave here to go into the real world,” Kinch said.

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will receive $500. Kinch chose the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.

“We kind of think on the same level,” Kinch said. “I love to teach these kids, give them opportunities. That’s what the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch does for young kids that don’t get the opportunity that some other kids might be able to.”

The Ranch recently changed its name to add “girls” to its title. The organization has served girls for more than 12 years in an effort to keep sibling groups together. Those children come to the ranch after being removed from their homes for abuse or neglect.

“They’re not there because they’re bad kids or they’re because bad things happen to them,” Traci Cheeks, Director of Advancement, said. “We have a ranch where kids live on campus. We also have an emergency shelter and we have foster care and adoption. We’re serving children in three different programs and serving well over 200 kids a year.”

Cheeks told KCBD the financial gift can be used for many different things like caring for the children or to assist with possible collaborative projects with Kinch and his students.

“We have a smoker and we take it out to different locations and have it for different events,” Cheeks said. “It still says Texas Boys Ranch. We need to get it updated to say Texas Girls & Boys Ranch and get our new colors and new name and everything on there. That’s kind of what we’re thinking about right now.”

Kinch hopes that as students come through the new shop they’ll takeaway more than just job skills.

“Anything that I can teach kids about a good work ethic, problem solving skills, if they take those skills in their everyday lives, I know I’ve been successful in teaching them all that I need them to know,” Kinch said.

If you would like to nominate an educator for the One Class at a Time recognition, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.