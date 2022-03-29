One million meal servings going to help Ukrainian refugees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A shipment loaded with 20 tons of Breedlove food --nearly one million servings of food-- is bound for Ukrainian refugees.

Breedlove Foods, Inc., in partnership with Jeremiah’s Hope and Global Samaritan Resources, is working to get much needed food relief to eastern Europe, where more than 3.7 million Ukrainian citizens have fled war to neighboring countries.

Those interested in helping the Ukraine effort can do so by visiting www.breedlove.org/ukrainerelief or calling 806-741-0404.

Breedlove Foods, Inc. is a nonprofit food processor dedicated to local and international humanitarian food aid. Since 1994, Breedlove has distributed more than 2 billion servings of food to communities in more than 70 countries. To date, Breedlove has worked with more than 80 partners to fulfill its mission to provide nutritious food to the world’s most vulnerable.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.