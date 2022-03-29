Portales man sentenced to 20 years for murder

PORTALES, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Portales man has been sentenced to 20 years for the 2021 murder of 41-year-old Roy Courtney.

Jesse Lujan, 35, was convicted of murder in the second degree with aggravating circumstances on Monday, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced.

On September 11, 2021, officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Fir in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Courtney had stab wounds on the left side of his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The officers were able to speak to several eyewitnesses and were able to find the murder weapon. Lujan was found shortly thereafter and was taken into custody.

Lujan was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, but the Honorable Donna Mower then added five additional years of incarceration after finding aggravated circumstances “due to the extremely violent nature” of Lujan’s actions.

According to Courtney’s obituary, he was originally from Portales but was living in Abilene with his wife, two sons, and daughter.

