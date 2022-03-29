Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Robert Earl Keen schedules Lubbock concert in his final tour

Tickets for Robert Earl Keen go on sale to the public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. (CT) and...
Tickets for Robert Earl Keen go on sale to the public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $46.50 to $150.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets(Buddy Holly Hall)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Road Goes on Forever…until it doesn’t. Legendary Texas songwriter and entertainer Robert Earl Keen wraps up 41 years on the road with his 2022 Final Tour, I’m Comin’ Home: 41 Years On The Road on June 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

With a catalog of 21 albums, his band of stellar musicians, and many thousands of shows under his belt, POLLSTAR ranked Keen in its Top 20 Global Concert Tours in July 2021. Keen has blazed a peer, critic, and fan-lauded trail that’s earned him living-legend status in the Americana music world.

Keen made the announcement in January 2022, with a personal video posted on his social media accounts. “I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”

Keen will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.

Tickets for Robert Earl Keen go on sale to the public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $46.50 to $150.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.buddyhollyhall.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
One seriously injured in early Sunday red light shooting
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Lubbock police are investigating a report of a hit and run accident at 30th & Slide. Traffic is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked, power lines down at 30th & Slide
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Latest News

Amanda Knox, the exoneree and author, will speak to TTU Law School students and participate in...
Amanda Knox, exonerated in roommate’s murder in Italy, coming to Lubbock
Jesse Lujan, age 35, of Portales
Portales man sentenced to 20 years for murder
South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.
South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Donates $39,000 to Volunteer Fire Departments
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brownfield businessman pleads guilty to receipt, distribution of child pornography