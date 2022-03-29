South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Donates $39,000 to Volunteer Fire Departments

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up sent 39 volunteer fire departments each a check for $1,000, totaling a donation of $39,000, to departments that serve our members.

The Operation Round Up Board met in March and voted to donate to the VFDs to help with the exceptionally bad wildfire season and to show appreciation and support to these departments for helping and serving our members.

South Plains Electric established Operation Round Up in 1993 to help communities and individuals needing a hand up, not a handout. Members participating in Operation Round Up have their bills automatically rounded up to the nearest dollar. Typically, a member-only spends $6 a year, but it has a major impact in our communities.

The 39 departments receiving donations were:

Abernathy VFD

Anton VFD

Buffalo Springs Lake VFD

Childress Fire Department

Chillicothe VFD

Crosbyton VFD

Crowell VFD

Dickens VFD

Hale Center VFD

Halfway VFD

Idalou VFD

Kent Co VFD

King County VFD

Levelland VFD

Lorenzo VFD

Matador VFD

McAdoo VFD

Memphis VFD

New Deal VFD

New Home VFD

Paducah VFD

Petersburg VFD

Post VFD

Quanah VFD

Ralls VFD

Ransom Canyon VFD

Roaring Springs VFD

Roosevelt VFD

Shallowater VFD

Slaton VFD

Smyer VFD

Spur VFD

Stonewall County VFD

Tahoka VFD

Tell VFD

West Carlisle VFD

Wilson VFD

Wolfforth VFD

Woodrow VFD

