South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Donates $39,000 to Volunteer Fire Departments
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up sent 39 volunteer fire departments each a check for $1,000, totaling a donation of $39,000, to departments that serve our members.
The Operation Round Up Board met in March and voted to donate to the VFDs to help with the exceptionally bad wildfire season and to show appreciation and support to these departments for helping and serving our members.
South Plains Electric established Operation Round Up in 1993 to help communities and individuals needing a hand up, not a handout. Members participating in Operation Round Up have their bills automatically rounded up to the nearest dollar. Typically, a member-only spends $6 a year, but it has a major impact in our communities.
The 39 departments receiving donations were:
- Abernathy VFD
- Anton VFD
- Buffalo Springs Lake VFD
- Childress Fire Department
- Chillicothe VFD
- Crosbyton VFD
- Crowell VFD
- Dickens VFD
- Hale Center VFD
- Halfway VFD
- Idalou VFD
- Kent Co VFD
- King County VFD
- Levelland VFD
- Lorenzo VFD
- Matador VFD
- McAdoo VFD
- Memphis VFD
- New Deal VFD
- New Home VFD
- Paducah VFD
- Petersburg VFD
- Post VFD
- Quanah VFD
- Ralls VFD
- Ransom Canyon VFD
- Roaring Springs VFD
- Roosevelt VFD
- Shallowater VFD
- Slaton VFD
- Smyer VFD
- Spur VFD
- Stonewall County VFD
- Tahoka VFD
- Tell VFD
- West Carlisle VFD
- Wilson VFD
- Wolfforth VFD
- Woodrow VFD
