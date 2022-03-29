Very High Fire Danger advisory continues through the evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very High Fire Danger continues through the evening, with wind speeds between 60-70 mph.

Another series of strong storm systems move over the region in the next 24 hours, impacting our weather.

Fire danger is the main concern until tomorrow morning, with strong winds likely through early tomorrow afternoon.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms this evening for the eastern South Plains, with severe storms likely going to the east of the region. Those storms will move into the DFW area and central Texas overnight.

It will be windy but not as high speed as this Tuesday. They should be diminishing tomorrow afternoon and into Thursday.

Much cooler the next two days with afternoon temps in the 60s instead of the 70s and 80s.

There is a chance for overnight showers tonight and again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Warmer temperatures will return by Friday to the South Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.