Water infrastructure among top requests from Lubbock County communities to commissioners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local government leaders went before the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court Monday to present their American Rescue Plan Act funding requests for various projects. Most were water infrastructure-related, including some to comply with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations.

“Lubbock County continues to grow,” Idalou City Administrator Suzette Williams said. ”We always want to provide a safe environment from our public safety to our water. We want citizens to know that they are a priority in all areas.”

Williams presented seven requests on behalf of the City of Idalou to Commissioners, including a priority of $850,000 for a water treatment system. One of Idalou’s best producing water wells exceeds TCEQ maximum contaminate levels for 1,1-Dichloroethylene. Residents have received notifications about the issue for the past five years.

“We get tested quarterly on this,” Williams said. “There have been times where we are below the maximum contaminant level. At that time, we don’t have to notify the residents, but the past few years have been consistent and consistently increasing in our levels.”

The City of Idalou has purchased land near the well to install the treatment system. Williams said the project must be done, and receiving this funding would leave the City and its residents healthy, including financially.

“Unfortunately, if the city does not receive this funding, the citizens would be the ones to foot the bill,” Williams said. “We’ve looked at issuing debt for this project because it is a requirement from TCEQ. There’s not another way around it, and we want to make sure we’re providing safe drinking water.”

Managers of Buffalo Springs Lake and Ransom Canyon both asked the Court for funding to improve dams. Ransom Canyon also requested funding for upgraded water meters, a backup generator for water tanks, and a study on erosion happening to its back canyon wall.

The City of Shallowater is also requesting Lubbock County assist with water projects, including the renovation of its 100,000-gallon water storage tank, to comply with TCEQ regulations. It would also like to rehab two water wells that can be added to its system.

“For the majority of those cities, our projects are needed,” Williams told KCBD. “They’re not wants. They’re needs.”

Lubbock County was allocated $60 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. The County continues to take requests from local governments, small businesses, and nonprofits. Find more information and applications by clicking here.

