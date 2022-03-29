Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office lifts call for evacuations, crews still fighting wildfires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office have lifted the call for evacuations in rural parts of the county due to a fast moving wildfire, saying those affected may return home with caution.

According to emergency officials, crews are still working multiple fires in the area surrounding northwest Yoakum County. Multiple agencies are still on scene monitoring conditions from the blazes.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, orders were given for anyone who lives in rural Yoakum County, in the area west of Plains from Cochran County line to CR 220, to evacuate immediately due to a fast moving wildfire.

At this time there is no immediate threat to the City of Plains.

