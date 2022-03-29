Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office lifts call for evacuations, crews still fighting wildfires

(Associated Press)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office have lifted the call for evacuations in rural parts of the county due to a fast moving wildfire, saying those affected may return home with caution.

According to emergency officials, crews are still working multiple fires in the area surrounding northwest Yoakum County. Multiple agencies are still on scene monitoring conditions from the blazes.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, orders were given for anyone who lives in rural Yoakum County, in the area west of Plains from Cochran County line to CR 220, to evacuate immediately due to a fast moving wildfire.

At this time there is no immediate threat to the City of Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.
Two arrested, one seriously injured after theft call led to pursuit, crash on I-27

Latest News

Buffalo Grass Fest 2022
First Buffalo Grass Fest scheduled for May 2 at the Cactus Theater
Cody Sullivan, 34, of Lubbock
Lubbock man charged with 8 counts of sexual abuse of a child
Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and...
11 arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation
Meals on Wheels volunteers needed in Wolfforth
Mr. Rogers and Daniel's tiger neighborhood. (Source: Basin PBS)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood offering BOGO for a limited time