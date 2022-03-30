12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena (“Sandstorm”), announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

During the bust in Lubbock, Brownfield, and Lamesa, DEA agents and their law enforcement partners also seized roughly 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and two firearms, including one that had been stolen.

Ten of the defendants were charged in a 12-count indictment unsealed today. Those charged in the indictment include:

Jamey Jimenez, aka “Shorty,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Celia Zurita, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Alfred Miranda, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rorigo Gonzales-Gonzales, aka “Canelo,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Patricia Renee Guerrero (née Lopez), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christina Fuentes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jessica Moreno, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Amanda Uresti Salgado, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Lauren Mackenzie Helbert (née McCarroll), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christopher Matthew Vasquez, aka “Peeps,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Another two were charged via criminal complaint.

“Methamphetamine trafficking penetrates every aspect of our society and threatens the safety of our neighborhoods,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division, which oversees operations in Lubbock. “DEA Lubbock and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and destroying the networks and criminal organizations who distribute this poison throughout La Mesa and Terry counties, and the overall greater Lubbock area.”

Defendants’ initial appearances will begin Thursday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. in Lubbock.

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, some defendants face up to life in federal prison; others face up to 20 years.

The operation was the result of the hard work of the Caprock HIDTA (Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division – Lubbock Resident Agency and Caprock HIDTA led the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Brownfield Police Department, Lamesa Police Department, and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey R. Haag and Stephen J. Rancourt are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office Northern District of Texas.