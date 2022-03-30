7 Texas Tech baseball sweeps Stephen F. Austin, 13-5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech completes the mid-week sweep over Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday with a 13-5 win.

The Red Raiders collected 12 hits as a team including three home runs from Parker Kelly, Kurt Wilson, and a grand slam from Cody Masters.

Austin Becker (2-0) earned the win on the mound, allowing just 4 hits and throwing 4 strikeouts through 4 full innings.

Texas Tech improves to 22-5 on the season. Up next, the Red Raiders are on the road at Kansas for a Big 12 series starting Friday.

