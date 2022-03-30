Local Listings
ABC Pro Rodeo warns about overpriced ticket scam

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with the ABC Pro Rodeo issued a warning on Wednesday night to make sure people don’t overpay for tickets.

Reserved seating is only sold through Select-A-Seat Lubbock for $30. General admission is $10 at all western wear stores.

RELATED LINK: Get your real ABC Pro Rodeo tickets here!

The ABC Pro Rodeo is from March 25 through April 2 at the Mallet Event Center & Arena in Levelland with rodeo performances from March 31 through April 2.

The events start on March 27 with the Premiere WaterWorks BBQ Cook-Off and the FiberMax Mutton Bustin’.

The rest of the week includes Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and more. There will be performances by professional bullfighters Evan Allard and Wacey Munsell.

You can buy tickets and find more information at abcrodeo.com.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

The Mallet Event Center is located at 2320 South US 385 in Levelland.

The ABC Pro Rodeo helps fund the Lubbock Downtown AMBUCS.

According to their website, “Nationally, the AMBUCS mission is to “Create independent lifestyles for people with disabilities.” Locally, our mission is to support the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club and other local charities. We have in fact built the three existing clubs and provided operational funding for over 60 years to this fine organization for our children. Over the years we have donated in excess of $1,000,000.00 to Lubbock charities and support groups with funds generated by the ABC Pro Rodeo.”

