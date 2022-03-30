Catholic Charities aims to “burst the bubble” of silence around child abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock will kick off April, known across the country as Child Abuse Prevention Month, with a series of activities starting on Friday, April 1st.

At 11 a.m., staff members, volunteers, board members, and children from the neighboring daycare, Guadalupe Early Learning Center, will break the silence around child abuse. Attendees will be blowing bubbles and participating in other activities to celebrate the carefree joy and fun that should be part of childhood. This event will take place at the main office of Catholic Charities (located at 102 Avenue J.)

Child Abuse Prevention month (Courtesy)

At 3 p.m., Catholic Charities staff members will host an Easter egg hunt for the children who attend Guadalupe Early Learning Centers, located next door to the agency (at 101 Ave K.)

The daycare families will also be able to visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny. At 5:30 p.m., Catholic Charities will host another Easter egg hunt for families in Plainview.

Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Lloyd C. Woods Park, located in Plainview (at 5th Street and Joliet Avenue.)

According to texprotects.org, in Texas, more than four children die from abuse or neglect on average every week, 184 children are confirmed victims daily, and more than seven children are maltreated every hour.

Catholic Charities, a United Way partner agency, is a local organization with several programs to support families and individuals.

The agency serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties with programs that provide youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, and resources for kinship families.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.