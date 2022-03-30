Local Listings
Early Learning Centers of Lubbock Hosts 15th Annual Champions for Children Banquet

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Early Learning Centers of Lubbock is hosting the 15th annual Champions for Children Banquet. The banquet is presented by D. & K. Hunt Electric, Happy State Bank, Sonic, Texas Tech Department of Political Science and City Bank.

The banquet will be held at FiberMax Center for Discovery on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm.

The Champions for Children Banquet will honor Plains Capital Bank, Parkhill, McDougal Companies, State Representative John Frullo, Frenship ISD’s Keri Henderson, and Early Learning Centers’ Jazmine Ledesma for advocating and working with young children. Guests will be treated to a Q&A panel with ELC parents and will have lunch catered by Teddy Jacks.

The Early Learning Centers of Lubbock will also make an announcement regarding the naming of a new center.

Executive Director of the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Lena Scaff says, “The Champions for Children banquet provides an opportunity for us to recognize the importance of the early years and show appreciation to the teachers and advocates for young children.”

Learn more at the ELC Lubbock website, here.

