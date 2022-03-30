Follow-up crash investigations will affect Thursday morning traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Lubbock Police Department) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. March 31. The investigations will affect traffic in several locations throughout Lubbock.

The unit will start their investigations in the 4400 block of 34th Street at 9 a.m. 34th Street will be closed between Salem and Quaker Avenues. The 3400 block of Raleigh Avenue will also be closed. This operation is expected to take about one hour.

The next follow-up investigation will start at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of 66th Street and Avenue S. Traffic traveling westbound on 66th Street will be diverted north onto Avenue R and traffic traveling eastbound will be diverted onto Sherman Avenue. This operation is expected to take one hour.

The final investigation will start at 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Upland Avenue, which is just north of 50th and Upland Ave. Southbound and northbound lanes will periodically be stopped, but closures will be short in duration. This operation is expected to take one hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.