Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Follow-up crash investigations will affect Thursday morning traffic

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Lubbock Police Department) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. March 31. The investigations will affect traffic in several locations throughout Lubbock.

The unit will start their investigations in the 4400 block of 34th Street at 9 a.m. 34th Street will be closed between Salem and Quaker Avenues. The 3400 block of Raleigh Avenue will also be closed. This operation is expected to take about one hour.

The next follow-up investigation will start at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of 66th Street and Avenue S. Traffic traveling westbound on 66th Street will be diverted north onto Avenue R and traffic traveling eastbound will be diverted onto Sherman Avenue. This operation is expected to take one hour.

The final investigation will start at 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Upland Avenue, which is just north of 50th and Upland Ave. Southbound and northbound lanes will periodically be stopped, but closures will be short in duration. This operation is expected to take one hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.
Two arrested, one seriously injured after theft call led to pursuit, crash on I-27

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Lubbock Police closing westbound lanes of North Loop 289 near University Ave.
Deputies found the horse and it was not injured after a pickup rear-ended a horse trailer on...
Escaped horse found, uninjured after pickup rear-ends horse trailer
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
All roads reopened after 3 injured in Tuesday morning crash