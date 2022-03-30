Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hale County windfarm producing free energy for Xcel customers

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a bright side to all of this wind, which is an abundant energy source. Wind farms across West Texas and New Mexico produce about 40% of the power for Xcel Energy.

The Hale Wind Farm was built in 2019, it consists of 239 wind turbines. Hale Wind Farm operations manager Shaun Marsh said each with the capacity to produce two megawatts an hour, which means each turbine can power three thousand homes an hour at max speeds.

“We do have a group that forecasts the wind speed, and they’ve actually over the years gotten pretty accurate,” Marsh said.

Forecasters predict the most energy is generated, conveniently when the most power is used, morning and night, when we get ready for work or come home.

“February to April was probably our highest production. July, August is where we see probably the least amount of production,” Marsh said.

The moment electricity is generated, it must be used, which is the downside of renewables. The future of renewables is to find a way to store all the free energy.

“It’s in its infancy right now. And, you know, there are future technologies that, you know, that we depend on to, to, you know, take advantage of, you know, the wind and solar,” Marsh said.

Since the wind farm was built, it has created over 300 jobs and brought a sizable tax revenue to the community.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.
Two arrested, one seriously injured after theft call led to pursuit, crash on I-27

Latest News

Buffalo Grass Fest 2022
First Buffalo Grass Fest scheduled for May 2 at the Cactus Theater
Cody Sullivan, 34, of Lubbock
Lubbock man charged with 8 counts of sexual abuse of a child
Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and...
11 arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation
Meals on Wheels volunteers needed in Wolfforth
Mr. Rogers and Daniel's tiger neighborhood. (Source: Basin PBS)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood offering BOGO for a limited time