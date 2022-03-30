Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A year after opening up her counseling service in central Lubbock, Dr. Nicole Black received her City of Lubbock Utilities bill in February with a balance of $1,023, up from $230 the month before. She would eventually find out that she had spent that year paying for her neighbor’s electricity and not hers.

“We called in and asked why the bill had almost quadrupled,” Black told KCBD. “The first representative that spoke to my receptionist informed the receptionist that it was just because of the cold weather, and that was pretty common or typical for that time of the year. I thought to myself, that cannot be correct.”

Black said they made another inquiry and was then told there was a second electric meter on the building discovered by Lubbock Power & Light’s system. It was her suite’s meter, and she was back billed for the previous six months.

“I was not notified of anything, sent any letters,” Black said. “It was just tacked on to the bill. When I called back in, I spoke to a representative and emailed them pictures of the meters in the alleyway clearly showing how they were labeled with a meter number and the suite number and that I had been incorrectly billed for my neighbor’s meter. They actually did not have any type of account on file for the neighboring office. They said that they would take a couple of days to get this sorted out.”

She said it was at least a week later when she reached back out to City of Lubbock Utilities to ask about a refund and remove the neighbor’s charges, which she said was denied.

“They went to great lengths for me to work out some sort of payment plan with my landlord instead of simply doing the correct thing and refunding,” Black said. “Spending several hours of time and energy and frustration to deal with the electrical company instead of being able to go and do the things that I need to do for my business, it’s quite frustrating.”

Last week, after an inquiry by KCBD and continued requests by Dr. Black, she was contacted by a supervisor and eventually by the new Director of Customer Service.

“From the point in time, approximately a month ago, that the system alerted us and we saw that there was this meter out there that was using energy that was not assigned, the [utilities] rep never should have jumped to that logical conclusion in her mind and assign that to the account, but should have reached out to the customer at that point, and investigated what exactly was going on,” City of Lubbock Utilities Spokesperson Matt Rose said. “That did not happen. Unfortunately, the meter being placed on her account and this consumption being back billed are what started this conversation, and that’s never a good place to start, much less having the first couple of interactions with the rep that she talked to on the phone being one where that rep did not have a full idea of what was going on.”

Dr. Black was credited $1,378 on her bill last week and sent documentation of the situation and incorrect charges, which she requested.

“When we make a change like this on somebody’s account, they need to be notified of it,” Rose said. “They don’t need to be notified of it when they get their bill. They need to be notified of it when it happens because we can go back and fix it. But, it does not give Dr. Black back the time and effort she has had to spend over the last three weeks dealing with this issue. To us, we’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re working with our customers so that we solve the problems. They don’t feel like they need to come and prove to us otherwise.”

Rose told KCBD this would be a teaching opportunity for their customer service representatives.

“This is one that was not performed properly on our end,” Rose said. “We need to do a better job, and we will.”

He encourages anyone who has questions about a bill that is out of the ordinary to call 806-775-2509.

Requesting documentation or written communication of denial or justification for a utility’s actions is part of Dr. Black’s advice to other customers.

“I think it’s important that residents and small business owners advocate for themselves and not take ‘no’ for an answer, especially when it’s unjustified incorrect charges,” Dr. Black said.

According to City of Lubbock Utilities, the “metering mistake” stemmed from renovations to the building from which Dr. Black operates her counseling service. When it was split into two suites, the electric meter services were “crossed.”

