Lubbock couple recovering after being trapped in wildfires

Robin and Marsha Long are recovering after being trapped in the wildfires in Yoakum County.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple is recovering after their trip home from Ruidoso left them trapped in the Yoakum County wildfires.

Robin and Marsha Long were following one another on Hwy. 380 through Yoakum County when smoke quickly covered the road near Tatum, NM, making it impossible for them to see.

They ended up driving into a ditch and through a fence and into the middle of a field.

First Responders found the couple walking in the field, looking for the road through the smoke.

They were taken to a hospital in Lovington, NM and have since been released and are now back in Lubbock.

Both vehicles were destroyed by the wildfire.

Family members tell KCBD their dog was also treated for burned paw pads.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

