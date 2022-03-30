Enrique Cuvillier sentenced to 70 years for murder of his girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 36-year-old Lubbock man has been sentenced to 70 years for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen. He faced up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Last week Enrique Cuvillier pleaded guilty in open court to the murder.

On Dec. 29, 2015, at 11:40 p.m., deputies were called to 7322 County Road 6100 for a death investigation after a family member found 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen dead.

Officials originally thought Rardeen died of natural causes, but investigators learned she was strangled.

Cuvillier, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested during the investigation and was charged with murder and a parole violation.

Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say Cuvillier and Rardeen were in a dating relationship at the time of the murder.

During the closing statements of his sentencing hearing, Cuvillier’s attorney said, “He has accepted responsibility on three separate occasions. People who accept responsibility don’t deserve a life sentence. He suffered paranoia while on meth. That has been consistent. When he wasn’t shooting up meth that’s not him. His brother told you that when he is in a sober state he wouldn’t do something like that. That night he told the deputy to ‘just shoot me in the head.’ He has made efforts to make himself better. To be someone who doesn’t do those things he did that night. Part of that change is coming in here and telling the court that ‘I am guilty.’ We are not asking for a sentencing at the lower end because Denise deserves better than that. Based on all his actions to make himself better we are asking for a sentence of around 30 years.”

Cuvillier has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond since December 30, 2015.

