Showers, thunderstorms ahead Wednesday evening into Thursday

By John Robison
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds will finally be calming down Wednesday evening, extending into the weekend.

Some showers and thunderstorms will move across the South Plains this evening through early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will vary from a tenth to possibly 1/3 of an inch for some areas.

There will also be a slim chance of some showers Friday night into Saturday. Monday will bring a chance for some thunderstorms and rain in the region.

Sun will return on Thursday, along with west to southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal, mostly in the mid to upper 60s over all of the region.

Much warmer weather is coming with highs returning to the 70s on Friday and some 80s into early next week.

Rain chances will hopefully return late Sunday with some thunderstorms possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

