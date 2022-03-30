First Alert Weather: South Plains rain and wind news

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next 48 hours include a chance of rain and, eventually, some wind relief.

A few spotty light rain showers dotted the northern KCBD viewing area this morning. Amounts were very light. The Lubbock Airport recorded a trace of rain.

The greatest total in our area from this morning was at the Friona Mesonet weather station with 0.06″. The weather stations near Caprock Canyons and Silverton were next, each with 0.02″. Dimmitt, South Plains, Tulia, and Turkey finish the list with 0.01″ each.

Much cooler today! Highs will be at least 20 degrees lower than yesterday, and about 7 to 8 degrees below average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Dry, partly cloudy, and chilly this afternoon. Highs today will be a good 20 degrees lower than yesterday, and about seven to eight degrees below the average high for the end of March.

Today’s strongest winds are behind us. A gust to 47 mph was measured at the Lubbock Airport at mid-morning. Winds are gradually decreasing. By mid- to late afternoon speeds will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

These are NO BURN conditions. Our area’s wildfire danger remains elevated. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat, are discouraged.

Scattered rain showers are likely this evening and overnight. Most will be light. Most areas, including Lubbock, are likely to record less than a tenth of an inch. The possible exception is the northern viewing area. There, amounts greater than a quarter inch are possible.

Precipitation and clouds at various times through early Thursday. You'll find more information in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

Rain showers may linger through early tomorrow morning. At this time, I anticipate showers will end by or around sunrise.

Following a cloudy early morning, skies will become partly cloudy.

Real wind relief arrives tomorrow, Thursday. Morning speeds are expected generally to remain less than 10 mph. Afternoon wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will range from the 30s in the morning to 60s in the afternoon.

