Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Spring and Summer irrigation restrictions effective April 1

(NBC15)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual spring and summer irrigation restrictions go into effect Friday, April 1, and continue through September 30.

Watering Days and Times

•  Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round

•  Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

· On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

· Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week

Other Year-Round Restrictions

•  Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

•  Irrigate landscape without runoff

•  Do not irrigate during precipitation events

•  Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

“Our citizens can make the difference in conserving our valuable water supplies which will save each customer money in the long-run by delaying expensive new water supply projects,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

The City of Lubbock commends its customers for significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We asks that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort.  For more information about water restrictions, visit www.mylubbock.us/irrigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.
Two arrested, one seriously injured after theft call led to pursuit, crash on I-27

Latest News

Featured fugitive from Tulia James Bishop was arrested in Oregon on March 28.
DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon
Buffalo Grass Fest 2022
First Buffalo Grass Fest scheduled for May 2 at the Cactus Theater
Cody Sullivan, 34, of Lubbock
Lubbock man charged with 8 counts of sexual abuse of a child
Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and...
11 arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation
Meals on Wheels volunteers needed in Wolfforth