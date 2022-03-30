Spring and Summer irrigation restrictions effective April 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual spring and summer irrigation restrictions go into effect Friday, April 1, and continue through September 30.

Watering Days and Times

• Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round

• Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

· On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

· Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week

Other Year-Round Restrictions

• Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

• Irrigate landscape without runoff

• Do not irrigate during precipitation events

• Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

“Our citizens can make the difference in conserving our valuable water supplies which will save each customer money in the long-run by delaying expensive new water supply projects,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

The City of Lubbock commends its customers for significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We asks that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort. For more information about water restrictions, visit www.mylubbock.us/irrigation.

