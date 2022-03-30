Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later

A teenage boy paralyzed when a tornado hit his house, walked out of a hospital in St. Louis last week. (Source: KSDK, EDDIE KNIGHT, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Mike Bush
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – A teenage boy, paralyzed when a tornado hit his house, walked out of a hospital in St. Louis last week.

Kyle Koehn, 14, is on a journey to recovery at Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebra in his back.

He was injured in December when the devastating quad-state tornado caused destruction over 200 miles across four states.

As the twister approached the Koehns’ home in Dresden, Tennessee, they huddled in a hallway.

“The house started dusting a little bit, and you could see it, and I was like, ‘This is for real,’” Kyle’s mom Kimberly Koehn said.

“I dove for the hall and no more than sat down and hear the house start splintering. That’s the last we remember until we woke up in the field,” Darwin Koehn said.

More than 20 businesses, 200 homes, the firehouse and two churches were destroyed or damaged in Dresden.

Most of the Koehn family was propelled 180 feet from their house – Kyle was a few yards away.

“He was moaning and I said right there, ‘That boy is hurt bad,’” Darwin Koehn said.

“I don’t remember the pain so much. I just remember it was cold and it was wet,” Kyle said.

Two weeks after the tornado, Kyle was admitted to Ranken-Jordan.

“He had no feeling from his umbilicus, his belly button and basically down,” Simmons explained.

Ranken’s mission is to transition kids from the hospital to home, and Kyle devoted himself to his therapy sessions. He turned “I wish,” into “I will. "

“We knew this kid was going to fight hard,” Simmons said.

“They’ll make you do stuff that you think is really hard, but they’ll make you do it,” Kyle explained.

Making it even more remarkable, Kyle was doing his rehab while the rest of his family was still in Tennessee. His parents were also hospitalized with broken bones.

“The first time we saw him was here, six weeks later,” Kimberly Koehn said. “That’s how long it took for us to recover enough to travel up here.”

After weeks of never giving up, Kyle was discharged from the center. He still has more recovery ahead, but Simmons said she expects he should be able to return to some fun teenage activities.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena...
12 meth traffickers arrested in Lubbock, Brownfield, Lamesa drug bust
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nicole Black reviews her bill from City of Lubbock Utilities
Lubbock business owner fights for electric bill correction after ‘metering mistake’
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.
Two arrested, one seriously injured after theft call led to pursuit, crash on I-27

Latest News

Featured fugitive from Tulia James Bishop was arrested in Oregon on March 28.
DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
Buffalo Grass Fest 2022
First Buffalo Grass Fest scheduled for May 2 at the Cactus Theater
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic...
Biden's push to lower gas prices and inflation woes