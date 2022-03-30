Local Listings
Texas Tech Public Media, NAACP hosting Lubbock mayoral candidate forum(Texas Tech Public Media/Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Public Media and the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP will host a free, televised mayoral candidate forum.

The forum will take place April 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. All five mayoral candidates were invited to attend, and candidates Gulrez “Gus” Khan, Stephen Sanders, Adam Hernandez and Epifanio “Major” Garza will participate.

Doors open at 6 p.m., attendees are encouraged to submit potential questions for the forum by filling out this form, and stay and talk with candidates until 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

This event is free and open to the public, however seating is limited so those wishing to attend must RSVP at this link.

The event will air on both television and radio on April 18 at 7 p.m. on PBS Channel 5 and on NPR 89.1 FM. A second televised broadcast will air on PBS Channel 5 on May 5 at 7 p.m. Follow Texas Tech Public Media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and more information.

