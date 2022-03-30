United Supermarkets and LHUCA celebrate “Food is Art” exhibit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and LHUCA (Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts) will celebrate one of the newest murals in Downtown Lubbock on Friday, April 1, at 5:00 p.m. outside of the LHUCA Icehouse.

United Supermarkets donated $25,000 to LHUCA in conjunction with a Texas Commission on the Arts grant to help create this mural and a new outdoor space for the Lubbock First Friday Art Trail.

Pete Goldlust designed the mural, and Bayne Gardner installed it. The event will consist of a brief press conference followed by ribbon-cutting and refreshments for guests.

Following the event, United Supermarkets will have a photo exhibit set up in the LHUCA Icehouse. “First Friday Art Trail” goers can see the latest “Food is Art” culinary creations from Market Street, United Supermarkets, and Rave On restaurant in Buddy Holly Hall. Visitors will also be able to make an edible creation of their own.

