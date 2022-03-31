11 arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a prostitution operation March 25.

The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and one felony arrest for promotion of prostitution. Additional arrests were made for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Eight additional females were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking.

James Christopher Coleman, 32 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jeremy Eugene Moore, 45 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution, LPD warrant

Michael Todd Mckenzie Jr., 29 years old, Promotion of Prostitution, Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Royce Quintero Jr., 19 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Zachary Paul Martin, 37 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Reginald Jermaine Hendrix, 44 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Marc Anthony Solis, 32 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Christian Jesus Ruiz, 26 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Derek Douglas Skipper, 38 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Latrail Rashun Watson, 20 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution, Resisting Arrest

Liu Yun, 31 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

