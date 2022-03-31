Local Listings
11 arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation

Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a prostitution operation resulting in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and one felony arrest for promotion of prostitution.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a prostitution operation March 25.

The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and one felony arrest for promotion of prostitution. Additional arrests were made for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Eight additional females were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking.

  • James Christopher Coleman, 32 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jeremy Eugene Moore, 45 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution, LPD warrant
  • Michael Todd Mckenzie Jr., 29 years old, Promotion of Prostitution, Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Royce Quintero Jr., 19 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Zachary Paul Martin, 37 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Reginald Jermaine Hendrix, 44 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Marc Anthony Solis, 32 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Christian Jesus Ruiz, 26 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Derek Douglas Skipper, 38 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Latrail Rashun Watson, 20 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution, Resisting Arrest
  • Liu Yun, 31 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

