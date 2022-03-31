Local Listings
Covenant Health eases visitation policies

Covenant Health
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health will ease the visitor policy in our ministries, effective Thursday, March 31. The safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors is our top priority. We are constantly evaluating our current conditions surrounding the virus and making appropriate policy decisions based on associated risks.

Hospital-issued medical-grade masks are required for all patients and visitors, ages 2 years and older. For the safety of our patients, some units may have more restrictive policies.

We are now welcoming the delivery of flowers and food for our hospitalized patients. Delivery drivers will need to follow our masking requirements.

VISITOR POLICY*:

  • Non-COVID patients may have 4 visitors at a time: no more than 8 per 24-hour period.
  • COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time: no more than 4 per 24-hour period. Visitors are permitted during the following hours: 10:00 am – 11:30 am; 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm; 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm.
  • Emergency Department patients may have 2 visitors at a time.

Please call 806-725-0505 to clarify the policy by unit at Covenant Medical Center.

*This applies to all ministries: Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Specialty, Covenant Medical Group Clinics, Grace Clinic, Grace Surgical Hospital, Covenant Health Levelland, Covenant Health Plainview, Covenant Health Hobbs, except Covenant Children’s.

VISITOR POLICY for Covenant Children’s:

  • Each patient may have 2 visitors at a time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Covenant Health.

