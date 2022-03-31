DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Tulia man is back in custody after being arrested for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child in 2020.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for March, 49-year-old James Mark Bishop, was arrested in southern Oregon on Monday. He had been wanted since July 2021 following his initial arrest in 2020.

Bishop was a sheriff’s deputy in Texas County, OK when he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child in 2005. He was eventually convicted on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography in 2007 and served four years in prison before being placed on probation.

After being released from prison in 2011, Bishop moved to Tulia. He was then arrested in Tulia in 2020 for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for “incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.”

Bishop then skipped bail and has been a wanted fugitive since July 2021. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in Oct. 2021. Bishop was Texas DPS’s March Featured Fugitive.

Bishop was arrested in a rural area of southern Oregon on March 28.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.