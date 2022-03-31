A familiar weather pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After last night’s rain our weather returns to an all too familiar pattern. I’ve included rain reports later in this post.

Mostly sunny skies follow last night’s rain. High clouds will begin to move in from the west during the afternoon. A slight breeze will develop. The afternoon will be cool with highs mostly in the 60s.

Thursday's forecast high temperatures are about five degrees below the average for the last day of March. (KCBD First Alert)

Partly cloudy tonight with a light breeze. The evening will be chilly and overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.

There is a slight chance of thunder and a few rain showers tomorrow. The area most likely to receive rain in the northwestern third or so of the KCBD viewing area.

Friday afternoon will be somewhat windy and warm. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph. Highs will range from the mid-70s northwest to near 80 southeast.

Rain chances are very slim Friday, nil this weekend, and slight Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s Friday evening. Friday night will be mostly fair, gusty, and cold. Saturday morning lows are expected to range from the mid-30s northwest to the mid-40s southeast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will peak in the 70s - a tad below Friday, but still a tad above average for early April.

Partly cloudy and once again breezy Sunday afternoon. It will be very warm, with highs in the 80s.

Our next chance of rain is Monday. Based on today’s data, it is a slight chance.

Doppler Radar estimates light liquid precipitation totals for Wednesday night's rain event. (KCBD First Alert)

March came in like a lamb. Other than last night’s whimper, it’s going out like a lamb.

Lubbock’s weather station of record, the Lubbock airport, recorded 0.03″ of rain overnight. This brings the total for March to 0.05″. A very dry March. There are, however, 15 March months in Lubbock’s record (from 1911) that are drier. This March didn’t make the top ten percent of the driest.

The total for the month of 0.05″ is 1.05″ below the average for all of March. The year-to-date total is 0.38″. That is 2.02″ below average through March 31.

Many locations received rain last night. Rain event reports from in and near the KCBD viewing area (in inches):

Source: Lubbock National Weather Service and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

