First Buffalo Grass Fest scheduled for May 2 at the Cactus Theater

Buffalo Grass Fest 2022
Buffalo Grass Fest 2022(Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Music Friendly Community announces the inaugural Buffalo Grass Fest to be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Cactus Theater. The Buffalo Grass Fest offers great music as well as professional development for independent musicians and artists. This year’s inaugural event will feature LA recording artist, educator and YouTube sensation Aimee Nolte with collaborator and Jacksonville, Florida guitarist Taylor Roberts. An opener will be performed by Lubbock’s own Marco’s Crew with the incomparable Joy Harris.

“This event is unlike any other in Lubbock,” said committee member Scott Faris, owner of Amusement Park Recording Studio. “It promises to be an educational and entertaining event by artists who have traveled the road to develop their own successful careers and are willing to share that knowledge with the audience.”

The Buffalo Grass Fest complements the mission of the Lubbock Music Friendly Community certification Lubbock received in the Fall of 2020 by offering programs that develop the unique and magical music industry of Lubbock. “We want to help our artists and musicians become not only great on the stage but great in the business of the industry too,” said Faris.

Tickets are on sale at the Cactus Theater for $10 and students may attend for free with a valid student ID. The committee still welcomes sponsorships for this non-profit event, and interested parties may contact buffalograssfest@gmail.com for more information.

“The committee really wants this to be accessible to all and we are keeping the cost extremely low for the quality of the evening. We rely on sponsors to help this happen,” said Faris.

For more information contact buffalograssfest@gmail.com or to purchase tickets visit the Cactus Theater’s website at www.cactustheater.com. Event sponsored in part by: John and Katie Salter, United Supermarkets, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation.

