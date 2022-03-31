First day of April brings warmer temps, stronger winds, and a chance for severe storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Marginal (1 out of 5) chance for severe storms tomorrow afternoon/evening for the northeastern KCBD viewing area as a weak cold front pushes through bringing the area some showers.

Friday stormcast (KCBD)

Quiet conditions overnight tonight with cloud-cover building into the area. Temperatures overnight will be mild with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Light breeze throughout the night from the south around 5-10 mph.

Warming up quickly tomorrow with highs anywhere from 10-15 degrees warmer than this afternoon. A high of 78 degrees for Lubbock. Despite a cloudier start to the day, sunshine will return off and off throughout the day. Winds will be stronger tomorrow coming in from the southwest around 15-20 mph. As a weak cold front pushes through some gust may be a bit stronger.

April 1st forecast (KCBD)

The aforementioned cold front will bring shower chances to the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. A light drizzle may be possible early in the morning with any lingering clouds, but stronger storms are expected in the afternoon into evening hours. Expecting storms to develop in the Panhandle and push into the northeast portion of the KCBD viewing area. The furthest NE area could see a severe storm or two, with the biggest concern being damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, isolated showers will remain over the northeastern viewing area with most of us staying dry.

A beautiful weekend ahead of us. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Saturday but still expecting above-average highs in the 70s. Winds will be light Saturday around 10 mph with sunny skies. Some cloud cover will return Sunday but temps will soar into the 80s, reaching into the lower 90s for some of the area. Sunday will also bring a return of the stronger winds, with sustained winds around 20-25 mph. This is thanks to our next system that will move in Monday giving us the potential for some more rain on Monday. More details on that system in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.