Lubbock man charged with 8 counts of sexual abuse of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested and charged with eight counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Court documents accuse 34-year-old Cody Sullivan of committing two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years of age for seven years; from 2012 until 2019.

Each count of the indictment filed on Tuesday details the sexual assault, contact and exposure allegations against Sullivan.

The alleged abuse was reported to authorities in 2019.

Sullivan was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.