Man used dating apps to target single moms to get to their children, police say

Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately,...
Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately, Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez was taken into custody.(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
(Gray News) - A man in Texas used dating apps to target single moms in order to get close to their children, officials say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez asked women he met on dating apps to spend time with them and their children. He used the alias of “Harley” for his dating profile.

Officials did not specify which dating apps Jimenez used.

The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately, Jimenez was taken into custody.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims out there. They are asking anyone who may have met with Jimenez or allowed him to have contact with their children to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

