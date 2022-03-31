Top 10 Wanted Gang Member Arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) arrested Diewon Cyphers, 30 years of age, a Top 10 wanted gang member.

Cyphers was featured on the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for an active arrest warrant issued by the Pardon and Parole Board for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. TAG Investigators located Cyphers in the 2500 block of 50th Street and took him into custody. Cyphers was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and confined on his Pardon and Parole Board warrant.

