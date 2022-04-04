Classic-rock favorite ‘America’ announces stop in Lubbock for 50th Anniversary tour

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - America, the perennial classic-rock favorite, is continuing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary on tour and will make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (1300 Mac Davis Lane) on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.”

America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends still make music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

America’s journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes include “I need you,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t cross the river,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister golden hair.”

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Buddy Holly Hall link, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849, or at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

