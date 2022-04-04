Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Classic-rock favorite ‘America’ announces stop in Lubbock for 50th Anniversary tour

America, the perennial classic-rock favorite, celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a stop at...
America, the perennial classic-rock favorite, celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - America, the perennial classic-rock favorite, is continuing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary on tour and will make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (1300 Mac Davis Lane) on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.”

America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends still make music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

America’s journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes include “I need you,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t cross the river,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister golden hair.”

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Buddy Holly Hall link, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849, or at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The People's Convoy in Lubbock
The People’s Convoy drove through Lubbock to visit injured supporter
Kim Kardashian (MGN) and Melissa Lucio
Kim Kardashian petitions Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Texas mother
Burglars targeted the Lake Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. Lubbock Police responded to 12...
Lubbock Police sharpening focus on burglaries, explain how homeowners can help
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Krista Gerlich Basketball Camps for June 2022
Registration open for Krista Gerlich’s basketball camps
Registration is now open for Mark Adams Basketball Camp in mid-June.
Registration open for Mark Adams’ basketball camp for boys
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and South...
Go Blue campaign brings awareness to child abuse in Lubbock
UMC hosted Pinwheels for Prevention for Child Abuse Awareness month
UMC hosts “Pinwheels for Prevention” event