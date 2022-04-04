LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During Child Abuse Prevention Month, Covenant Children’s will host a series of events to educate and bring awareness to the issue of child abuse in our region.

According to Covenant, in Texas alone, there were 199 child deaths due to abuse in 2021. In Lubbock County, there were four deaths. Out of the seven regions in Texas, Lubbock’s region is second highest in terms of number of confirmed child abuse cases.

Kicking off this year’s activities, is the annual Child Abuse Conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8th.

Speakers at this year’s conference will include Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson; Dr. Elizabeth Peeler and Christi Thornhill, child abuse experts from Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth; Dr. Sarah Victor with Texas Tech University Department of Psychological Sciences; Officer Trey Mayer, Lubbock Police Department; and Special Agent Davela Siangeldeb, Texas Department of Public Safety.

This year’s event will be virtual. For more information and to register go to covenanthealth.inreachce.com or scan on the QR Code below:

Covenant Children’s hosting events bringing awareness to child abuse in our region (Covenant Children's)

On Wednesday, April 13, at 9:30 a.m. Covenant will hold the annual ribbon tying ceremony and prayer to honor the victims of child abuse in our region.

Volunteers and community members can meet in front of Covenant Children’s at 4000 24th street.

Blue ribbons will be tied to honor abuse victims and white ribbons will be tied to honor the victims who passed away.

Covenant also encourages the community and Covenant caregivers to wear blue on Wednesday, April 13, as a way to draw attention to the issue of child abuse in our region.

