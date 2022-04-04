Lubbock ISD’s regional spelling bee winner headed to D.C.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A seventh-grader from Atkins Middle School will represent Lubbock ISD in the National Spelling Bee.

Atkins Middle School student and regional spelling bee winner Prince Parker Brown won the Regional Competition last weekend. The winning phrase was “dim sum,” a Chinese meal.

Prince says he loves these competitions because he’s so talented at reading. So much so, it was a teacher’s second chance that allowed him to compete.

“I wasn’t originally supposed to be in the Spelling Bee, but I guess my teacher saw I was bummed out for not making it, so she gave me a chance, and as I said, I need up here,” he said.

As regional spelling bee champion, Brown will represent Lubbock at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in June. He and his mother will be presented with their travel package from sponsors Double T 97.3 and Suddenlink, including plane tickets, hotel reservations, and spending money for the trip.

