NOON NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech hosting Lubbock Lights

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series (PLPS) will host its annual Lubbock Lights event on Thursday, Apr. 7 in the Allen Theatre on the Tech campus.

This year’s event will be “Celebrating the Life & Music of Mac Davis,” a tribute to the West Texan musical legend who died in 2020. Davis was a Grammy-nominated country-pop artist and the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year in 1974.

“We knew Lubbock Lights would be the perfect way to honor the Lubbock-born and raised country singer-songwriter, Mac Davis, who passed away much too soon,” said Dóri Bosnyák, lead administrator of PLPS.

Lubbock Lights started in 2015 as a Texas Tech-sponsored event that celebrates West Texas’ musical heritage.

Admission is free for Texas Tech students with their ID or $23 for general admission, which can be purchased online.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

