Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

PHOTOS: New York police rescue seal from Long Island roadway

People are discovering some unusual things in the most unlikely places. (CNN, KGTV, ALEX TREJO, SOUTHAMPTON TOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT, VIRGINIA LOTTERY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police came to the rescue of an aquatic animal on Sunday that found itself trapped on the dry land of a New York street.

In a Facebook post, Southampton Town police said their dispatchers received a call Sunday about a seal in the roadway at a Long Island traffic circle.

Officers responded to the location and found a baby harbor seal in the roadway near an inn.

Caption

The officers detained the seal until it was taken safely by the Riverhead Foundation Rescue Center of the Long Island Aquarium.

The program director of the center said seal season is approaching. He said that harbor seals usually rest on rocks and beaches, and something like this situation is uncommon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The People's Convoy in Lubbock
The People’s Convoy drove through Lubbock to visit injured supporter
Kim Kardashian (MGN) and Melissa Lucio
Kim Kardashian petitions Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Texas mother
Burglars targeted the Lake Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. Lubbock Police responded to 12...
Lubbock Police sharpening focus on burglaries, explain how homeowners can help
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax