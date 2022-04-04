Local Listings
Supermarkets starting donate-at-the-register campaign for Save the Children Ukraine

United Supermarket 114th St. and Slide Rd.
United Supermarket 114th St. and Slide Rd.(United Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local supermarkets are raising money for Save the Children - Ukraine, a non-profit providing relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, through a donate-at-the-register campaign.

According to United Family, this campaign will run in stores in Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos. As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The proceeds will go directly to support Save the Children - Ukraine.

“Just like so many people out there, we’ve been watching this tragic conflict unfold and wondered how we can help,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We know many of our guests have that same feeling. This fundraiser is an opportunity for anyone who wants to help the people of Ukraine — especially the children. The funds will go to provide healthcare, food and other vital supplies as this conflict continues.”

For more information on Save the Children, visit the Save the Children website.

